Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated 145 newly constructed educational buildings at a cost of Rs 497.70 crores in various districts of the state through video conferencing.

"We opened schools in the state, now our aim is to provide better infrastructure to these schools. The newly constructed buildings now have the facility of labs, library and sports complex along with classrooms. We should not only provide education to children, but it is also necessary to ensure that proper buildings are available for students," Chouhan said while addressing officials and school teachers who joined the event through video conferencing.