Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School Operations Shift To Utkrusht Hostel In Sardarpur

Assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla addressing a meeting of sankul principals | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department, Brajkant Shukla, visited CM Rise School in Sardarpur on Friday to address the pressing issues faced by the institution.

The school, currently under demolition and reconstruction at a cost of Rs 38 crore, had been operating in suboptimal conditions with only seven usable rooms, out of which four were accommodating 700 students, leading to a chaotic teaching atmosphere.

Free Press had highlighted the disarray in the news published on June 30, prompting swift action from the authorities. The assistant commissioner, upon inspection, expressed dissatisfaction with the existing set up and instructed principal Jabbar Singh Patel to relocate the school's operations to Utkrisht Hostel, located in the sports complex ground, starting Monday. This new location offers 14 rooms, significantly improving the learning environment.

In addition, the assistant commissioner directed block education officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal to relocate the students currently residing in the Utkrisht Hostel to Shabri Ashram by the Mahi river, ensuring they have better accommodations.

Expressing regret over the disruption of studies for 20 days, Shukla emphasised the need for teachers to work diligently to make up for lost time and ensure a seamless transition. Ostwal confirmed that the move to the Utkrisht Hostel would begin immediately, with classes resuming there from Monday.

Shukla holds principals' meeting, sets deadlines for key initiatives

Assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla also convened a meeting with 13 cluster principals at the Block Education Office. Key directives included timely completion of major government schemes, prompt student profile creation on MP TASS and focused efforts to improve board exam results. Shukla stressed the importance of regular and punctual school operations and mandated the cessation of classes in buildings deemed structurally unsound.

Present at the meeting were assistant director of tribal affairs department Anand Pathak, block education officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal, senior principal Jaiprakash Mandanya, and 12 other sankul principals.