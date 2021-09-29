Madhya Pradesh: CM resolve issues during Jandarshan Yatra from Jhirnaya to Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Under Jandarshan Yatra, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured from Jhirnaya to Bhikangaon. He announced many developments works and assured people that he will ensure all round development of the area.

He declared that those who were left out in the survey of 2011, would be covered under Awas Plus Yojana so that they could get benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He directed the administration distribute eligibility slips to people who are not getting wheat-rice-salt at Re 1 per kilogram under PM, CM Free Foodgrain Scheme.

He appealed to the villagers to get anti-corona vaccine. In Chainpura, CM ordered for construction of drains. He asked NVDA to conduct a survey of the road connecting 14 villages. He announced Rs 25 lakh for construction of Kharanja, Rs 20 lakh for Panchayat building and Rs 10 lakh for self-help group building.

Chouhan approved Rs 20 lakh for Anganwadi building and Rs 10 lakh for Panchayat building on the demand of villagers in Abhapur. He declared the approval of Jhiranya Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 1,400 crore and distributed certificates of Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

In Shivna, CM ordered officials to resolve grievances of school teachers, develop Anganwadi building, resolve complaints in nutritional diet and to distribute caste certificates to people of Gond community. Loan acceptance letters of Rs 12.28 lakh were handed over to the Didis of Aajeevika Mission and Rs 25 lakh was sanctioned for CC road.

He announced Rs 15 lakh for: roads, school boundary wall, stop dam and new girls hostel in Goradia village. He directed to conduct a survey for making a filter plant in Aparveda. CM announced to build culverts and roads in Mohankhedi village.

CM orders probe against naib tehsildar

On complaint of Gram Panchayat secretary, CM ordered collector Anugrah P to launch a probe against naib tehsildar Mamta Mimrot. The complainant alleged that Mimrot is demanding bribe for work. Chouhan said that he will not let anyone extort money from people. Additional collector Surendrasinh Mujalda will probe the matter and table a report before the collector within three days. Mimrot has been removed from Bhikangaon and attached to Khargone headquarters.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:21 AM IST