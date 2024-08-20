 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram In Ujjain

CM Yadav also offered flowers at Siddh Samadhi there and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram, an ashram of Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj, in Ujjain district on Tuesday.

CM Yadav also offered flowers at Siddh Samadhi there and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

FPJ Shorts
Sona Mohapatra On Use Of Auto-Tune: 'When You Hear Dhvani Bhanushali Or AP Dhillon Sing LIVE...' (EXCLUSIVE)
Sona Mohapatra On Use Of Auto-Tune: 'When You Hear Dhvani Bhanushali Or AP Dhillon Sing LIVE...' (EXCLUSIVE)
Maruti Suzuki Upgrades Alto K10 and S-Presso with Standard Electronic Stability Program+
Maruti Suzuki Upgrades Alto K10 and S-Presso with Standard Electronic Stability Program+
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Formed, CM Eknath Shinde Orders High-Level Inquiry
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Formed, CM Eknath Shinde Orders High-Level Inquiry
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, I got the privilege to visit the ashram of Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj ji, Shrikshetra Valmiki Dham in Ujjain. On this occasion, I worshipped at Siddh Samadhi in the Dham and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state." "Today, CM Mohan Yadav visited Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham. He also worshipped the Chhadis (sticks) of Gogaji Maharaj here. It is a years-old tradition and believed that Gogaji Maharaj came here to Avantika Puri to meet Baba Mahakal. It is said that when Mughals came here and tried to destroy the Mahakal temple. At that time Gogaji Maharaj came here in Ujjain, battled with Mughals and saved the Mahakal temple," Rajya Sabha MP Umeshnath Maharaj told ANI.

Read Also
Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan...
article-image

"Even today the place where the army of Gogaji Maharaj stayed in Ujjain's Kheer Sagar is known as Yogeshwar Tekri and Goga Tekri. Still we believe that Gogaji Maharaj comes from Rajasthan and meets with Baba Mahakal here. So it is celebrated here. People from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other regions with Chhadi and Flags Nishans of Gogaji Maharaj came here," he added.

Read Also
Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...
article-image

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Today, I have come to the ashram of our Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umesh Nath. There is a tradition for people from the Valmiki community to come here with the Chhadis (sticks) of Gogaji Maharaj...This place is now developing as a Teerth (pilgrimage) spot. I performed puja of 'Nishans' from Punjab, Jhansi and Maharashtra. People from many places in the country bring their 'nishans' here." 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Truck Operators, Transporters Urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Address Rain-Battered...

Indore Truck Operators, Transporters Urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Address Rain-Battered...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram In Ujjain

MP Updates: Rape Accused Dies Of TB At Bhopal Jail; CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Death Of BJP MLA Ramesh...

MP Updates: Rape Accused Dies Of TB At Bhopal Jail; CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Death Of BJP MLA Ramesh...

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time

Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan...

Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan...