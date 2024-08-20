Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram In Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram, an ashram of Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj, in Ujjain district on Tuesday.

CM Yadav also offered flowers at Siddh Samadhi there and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, I got the privilege to visit the ashram of Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj ji, Shrikshetra Valmiki Dham in Ujjain. On this occasion, I worshipped at Siddh Samadhi in the Dham and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state." "Today, CM Mohan Yadav visited Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham. He also worshipped the Chhadis (sticks) of Gogaji Maharaj here. It is a years-old tradition and believed that Gogaji Maharaj came here to Avantika Puri to meet Baba Mahakal. It is said that when Mughals came here and tried to destroy the Mahakal temple. At that time Gogaji Maharaj came here in Ujjain, battled with Mughals and saved the Mahakal temple," Rajya Sabha MP Umeshnath Maharaj told ANI.

"Even today the place where the army of Gogaji Maharaj stayed in Ujjain's Kheer Sagar is known as Yogeshwar Tekri and Goga Tekri. Still we believe that Gogaji Maharaj comes from Rajasthan and meets with Baba Mahakal here. So it is celebrated here. People from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other regions with Chhadi and Flags Nishans of Gogaji Maharaj came here," he added.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Today, I have come to the ashram of our Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umesh Nath. There is a tradition for people from the Valmiki community to come here with the Chhadis (sticks) of Gogaji Maharaj...This place is now developing as a Teerth (pilgrimage) spot. I performed puja of 'Nishans' from Punjab, Jhansi and Maharashtra. People from many places in the country bring their 'nishans' here."