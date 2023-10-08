Madhya Pradesh: CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Pashupatinath Lok

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur on the lines of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 25 crore in the first phase.

The event was live-streamed at the Pashupatinath temple premises. Among the many notable features of the soon-to-be-built Pashupatinath Lok in the first phase includes beautiful scriptures made of finely carved out stones depicting Shiv-leelas at the bank of Shivana.

Along with this, development and construction works would be done for the convenience of the devotees coming here. The entrance of the temple would be made with an attractive design.

Nineteen different incarnations of Lord Shiva would also be described in beautiful scriptures. The project will educate devotees on the different forms of God. Apart from this, CM, in a virtual event, laid the foundation stone of various projects and dedicated various works to the public.

Among various projects, CM laid the foundation stone of a mini park to be named after Roop Singh Maharaj in Melkheda at Rs 13 lakh cost, a museum construction dedicated to Roop Singh Maharaj at Rs 94.55 lakh, a government hostel at Rs 450 lakh in Melkheda.

Similarly, the CM inaugurated Anganwadi buildings in Garoth, Sitamau and Malhargarh at Rs 28 lakh each, Khadavada to Melkheda road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

On this occasion, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribe development chairman Babulal Banjara, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, municipality chief Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, Nanalal Attolia, collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, superintendent of police Anurag Sujania, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, Pandit Bhimashankar Shastri, Chetanya Muni Maharaj and Shwasananda Maharaj besides public representatives were present.

