Madhya Pradesh: CM condoles death of Army jawan from the state in J-K encounter Rajgarh

Bhopal: Soldier Manish Carpenter, resident of Khuzner in Rajgarh district, martyred in the terrorist attack in Baramulla, Kashmir. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the veer saput.

Manish Carpenter was injured in the encounter, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he took his last breath.

Carpenter was a resident of Khujner town in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The soldier's mortal remains will reach Khujner on August 26 and his last rites will be performed on the same day.

The encounter had occurred recently during a search operation in Kreeri area in Baramulla, an official said.

Grievously injured Carpenter was rushed to a hospital after the gun-battle but he could not be saved, the official said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has expressed condolences by tweeting. Taking to his twitter handle, the CM said, “I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and the power of the family to bear this profound sorrow.”