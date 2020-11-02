Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan to transfer 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna' amount to farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday will transfer money to the bank accounts of farmers under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna' in all districts except those 19 where by-polls will be held.

The programme will be held at 3 pm today. The amount in rest of 19 districts will be transferred in bank accounts of farmers after elections.In September, Chouhan announced 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna' on the lines of Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme under which Rs 6,000 are being given to farmers.

He had said that Rs 4,000 will be transferred to accounts of 1,75,000 farmers in the state every year in two instalments under the scheme.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.