Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Receives Rousing Welcome In Khategaon

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Khategaon assembly in Dewas district on Monday in the midst of a huge crowd and participated in a road show. He got a rousing welcome in the village as large number of people from Khategaon assembly constituency was waiting to accord him a grand reception on both side of streets.

People queued up on the roofs of houses and on both sides of the road and showered flowers on the Chief Minister. Chouhan's road show began from Krishi Upaj Mandi and after visiting different places, the two kilometre-long road show culminated at Dak Bungalow, where Chouhan addressed the gathering.

Various social, religious, commercial, government and non-government organisations (NGOs) felicitated Chief Minister Chouhan with flower garlands in road show.

Representatives of Meena Samaj, Korku Samaj, Dhangar Samaj, Prajapati Samaj and other communities welcomed the Chief Minister from the assembly dais set up at various places.

Water resources minister Tulsi Silavat, agriculture minister Kamal Patel, Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, Hatpipalya MLA Manoj Chowdhary, Bagli MLA Pahar Singh Kannauje, district panchayat president Leela Ataria, BJP president Rajeev Khandelwal and others were present during the roadshow of the Chief Minister.

