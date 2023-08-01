Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan In Mandsaur District Today

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Pipliya Mandi of Malhargarh assembly constituency in Mandsaur district on Wednesday.

During the ongoing Vikas Parv, Chief Minister Chouhan will inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Pujan of various construction works worth Rs 1,337 crore. Chouhan will also address public meeting at college ground in Pipliya Mandi.

According to information, CM Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan of a pressurised micro-large irrigation project worth Rs 876.62 crore.

Besides, he will inaugurate micro irrigation project built with 418.23 crore. He will also inaugurate Sedra Karnali Pond built with Rs 20.17 crore, Khetkheda Pond (Rs 13.99 crore), Harchandi Saland Weir (Rs 5.15 crore) and additional rooms in Government College Pipliya Mandi built spending Rs 3.53 crore.

Before this, Chief Minister Chouhan will participate in roadshow along with finance minister Jagdish Deora and public representatives. This roadshow will start from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue. He will also unveil the statues of Jyotiba Phule and Raja Todarmal. The roadshow will reach Pipliya Mandi Chauraha via Gandhi Chauraha.

The Chief Minister will stay in Malhargarh assembly constituency for more than three hours. Citizens, farmers and party workers from different places will join him in the roadshow and public meeting.

The administration and the police have deployed different teams to prepare for Chief Minister's arrival and public meeting along with the roadshow.

Finance Minister Deora appealed to the citizens to welcome the Chief Minister. With the implementation of a micro-pressure irrigation scheme, the entire area will be rejuvenated and a new era of development will begin. The area under irrigation will also increase.

