Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan denies knowledge of cases against govt officers for unaccounted transactions in LS polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday denied having any information regarding cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections last year.

Shivraj Chouhan said the state government has not received any information from the Election Commission but assured that they will conduct a probe and punish the culprit.

"We have not received any information from the Election Commission. As soon as we receive it, we will conduct a probe and take strict action against the culprit," said Shivraj Chouhan while answering the media queries