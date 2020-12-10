Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan condemns attack on Nadda's convoy, slams Mamata Banerjee

The attack on Naddajis car was carried out at the behest of Mamata didi. It was a cowardly act. It is an attempt to murder democracy.

"The people of West Bengal will give a befitting reply to it by voting for the BJP.

"This attack will prove to be the last nail in the TMC's coffin in West Bengal, Chouhan said in tweets in Hindi.

Stones were hurled on Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata. Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.