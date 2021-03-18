Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan as 'goodman', listens to woman's plea personally at the event at Dhar district headquarter

Dhar: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is always seen being sensitive to the general public. During a discussion with the media after the program held at Dhar district headquarters on Thursday, the CM heard a voice of a woman from few distances requesting to meet him. CM regained her voice saying 'I want to meet Shivraj Mama'.

Soon after completing his discussion with the media, he enquired about the woman and wished to meet her. Saying this, the Chief Minister went near the barricading and looked for the woman, but due to the crowd could not find her. He called the collector Alok Kumar Singh and said that he should bring that woman as he wanted to listen to her grievance. Collector Singh tried and called Mamta Ninama from Lunhera village.

Chief minister Chouhan waited till the woman arrived and listened to her problem patiently.

Mamta Ninama said that she had also applied for the recruitment of salesmen in the village cooperative society, but the selection has been made for another panchayat. Chief minister Chouhan consoled Mamta Ninama and while investigating in this case from collector Dhar, instructed to take suitable action in the matter.

Later, expressing satisfaction, Mamta said that she seemed to be in such a crowd that she would not be able to keep her voice but with the help of Shivraj Mama, she was able to speak before him.