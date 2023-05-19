Madhya Pradesh: CM attends Ladli Behna Sammelan in Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday attended the Ladli Behna Sammelan organised in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district. Addressing the programme, Chouhan said that God has made brother and sister’s relationship the most sacred of all relationships in the world. Brothers can never see tears in the eyes of their dear sisters.

The Chief Minister said that his aim is to change the lives of the daughters of the state. By educating daughters, we will make them empowered and strong. Chouhan said that it is the first priority of the government that the monthly income of all women of the state should be at least Rs 10k per month. Women self-help groups (SHGs) are being specially encouraged for this. Medium and small industries are being promoted through women self-help groups.

CM Chouhan said that no stone will be left unturned in implementing all public welfare schemes of the Centre and the state. He said that by August 15, one lakh recruitment will be done in government jobs. Recruitment on government posts will continue even after August 15.

CM Chouhan, while addressing sisters, said that now we have increased the amount under Chief Minister’s Kanyadan Vivah Evam Nikah Yojana. Instead of Rs 49k, the amount of Rs 51k will be given to girls now. It is to enable them to buy goods for their households.

Chouhan announced to cancel the ongoing land pulling scheme in Dewas district. He also announced to bring Narmada water for irrigation and drinking water in 58 villages. The Chief Minister also approved the demand for a big bridge in Tonkkala, while announcing the construction of a mini stadium in the assembly constituency.

Instructs to stop illegal liquor trade

The Chief Minister said that from April 1, premises of all liquor shops have been closed. He said that illegal liquor business will not be tolerated anywhere. He told SP Sampat Upadhyay to ensure that anyone doing illegal liquor business in the city or village are strictly dealt with. The Chief Minister said that such people should be put in jail.

5pc reservation for government school children

Chief Minister Chouhan said that now studying in Hindi will also be possible in the medical college. If a child studying in a government school takes admission in a medical college, then five per cent discount should be given for that. Chief Minister Chouhan said that the standard of education is being improved. For this, CM Rise Schools have been opened in every district. All kinds of facilities will be available in these schools.