Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj assures proper implementation of Garib Kalyan Package

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the Aatma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh webinar on Friday. During the webinar, he assured that the Garib Kalyan Package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative will be implemented properly in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The topic of the webinar was 'Development of the physical infrastructure of the state'.

Chouhan said, "I am happy to announce that amid the COVID challenge, we put in all our efforts to ensure that the Garib Kalyan Package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is implemented properly." According to Chouhan, there have been major changes in the labour law to encourage foreign investments in the country.