Madhya Pradesh: Cloth merchants demand slash in GST rates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The anger against the increase of GST rates from 5% to 12% on textile items, including readymade garments and cloths, is rising among the traders.

The traders have been protesting against the hike in different ways for the past few days and on Thursday, they kept their shops closed and marched to the GST commissioner's office where they handed over a memorandum to the State GST commissioner Lokesh Jatav demanding withdrawal of the hike.

On the occasion over 100 cloth merchants were present. Prominent among them were Hansraj Jain, president of MT Cloth Merchants Association, senior trader Girdhar Gopal Nagar and various others.



Arun Bakliwal, executive committee member of the Association said that they told the commissioner that after agriculture, the textile industry is the second biggest employer. No tax was imposed on the sale of cloth before and after independence till 2017 because cloth is a basic need of all sections, especially the economically weaker sections.

But in 2017 with the introduction of GST for the first time, 5% GST was imposed on taxtile items. This move was also opposed by the cloth merchant and they shut down their business for several days as a mark of protest.

As per the notification issued on November 18, the rate of GST on clothes is being increased from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022. Increasing the GST on clothes to 12% means the textile business will be completely ruined.



Bakliwal mentioned that 80% of the cloth trade runs on credit, if 12% GST is implemented, then it will break the backs of the textile merchants and demanded that the GST rate should remain at 5 per cent.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:49 AM IST