Madhya Pradesh: Clinic of store in-charge of Covid Care Centre in Dhar busted, medicine, equipment seized

Dhar: Local administration on Tuesday raided a clinic where an Ayush doctor treating corona infected patients.

The patients were sent to the Covid Care Centres and seized medicines and other equipment from the spot.

Dhar SDM Shivangi Joshi and her team intercepted a car at Covid Care Centre about nine kilometres from the district headquarters. During search, team found large amount of medicines from the car.

The car owner told the SDM that he is an AYUSH doctor and runs his own clinic in Nalachha block, prompting the team to conduct the raid.

Team brought all the medicines to the district headquarters for further investigation.

Joshi said that Ayush doctor is a store in-charge at the Dharawar situated Covid Care Centre.

He has been booked and his identity will be revealed only after the probe.