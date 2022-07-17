e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Class 6 students of government school unable to read textbook!

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain on Saturday paid a visit to several remote villages such as Majre, Tolo, Marol, Bimrod, Machliya and others in the district.

He asked certain questions to the students of Govt secondary School in Marol to check the quality of the education they are being imparted. He found that students of class 6 of the Government School were unable to read correctly from the textbook. Outraged over the situation, the collector directed that emphasis be laid on improving the quality of education. He was shocked to find that there was only one teacher present in the school.

He expressed resentment over the lack of cleanliness and water logging in the ground of the school and instructed the village secretary to improve cleanliness in the school.

During his visit to villages, Jain also undertook inspections of health and wellness centres of Majre, Tolo, Marol, Bimrod, Machliya villages.

