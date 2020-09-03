Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff collect idols for immersion in Khandwa

Khandwa: Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Tuesday, the enthusiasm of the devotees used to be at the peak, but this year festive season has been overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The municipal team went door-to-door to collect idols for the immersion. Not only this, the corporation workers also wore PPE kits to collect idols from the containment zone.

For the first time due to the pandemic, Lord Ganesha was not installed in the city at public squares. According to the order of the district administration, instructions were given to make only 2-feet idols and install them in the houses. The district administration had imposed a ban on the installation of Ganapati in public places larger than two-feet.

In the city, immersion is performed in the ancient Padam Kund, but this year people were banned from coming here for immersion because of Covid-19. More than 25 vehicles, including staff, were arranged for the general public.

Staff collected idols from the city and surroundings for the immersion under the direction of corporation. Health officer of the corporation Shaheen Khan said that Ganesh idols were collected from all the places in the city even from the containment zones. Immersion of the idols was done following all traditions and rituals.

Admin helps locals in idol immersion in Mandsaur

Idols of Lord Ganesha were collected for immersion by making various points by the municipal team because of Covid-19. Later the idols were sent to the selected places for immersion through the administrative team. Municipal president Ram Kotwani took updates and monitored the locations throughout the day.

Tulsi planted in pot after immersion of eco Ganesha in Hatpipliya

In order to protect the environment Banjara family did immersion of their Ganesh idol made of clay and cow dung in a pot and later on planted a Tulsi plant in the same pot and offered prayers.

Former Councilor Harish Banjara said that his family made eco-friendly Ganesh and immersed it in a pot to protect the environment and planted a Tulsi plant in the same pot to support the Vriksh lagao, Perh Bachao campaign. He appealed to all the citizens to be a part of this campaign.