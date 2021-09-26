Madhya Pradesh: City records 1.8 inches of rainfall, ‘Red Alert’ declared for Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moderate rain continued to lash the city on Saturday with which the season’s total rainfall has crossed the 33-inch mark—only 1.5 inches less than the average rainfall in the city. As much as 47.5 mm (1.8 inches) of rainfall was recorded on Saturday, while the meteorological department has sounded a ‘red alert’ for moderate-to-heavy rainfall in the city for Sunday.

Moreover, the city has received the second-highest rainfall in the month of September in the past 10 years, that is, 439 mm, so far. The highest rainfall in the month was recorded in 2019 at 483.3 mm.

The total rainfall in this season has reached 857.9 mm, that is, 33.77 inches, including 17 inches of rainfall in the past 25 days.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the city would cross the average rainfall mark, as well as the highest rainfall mark in a month in the next few days.

“There are chances of moderate-to-heavy rain with thunderstorms in the region for the next couple of days. The current spell of rainfall will continue till October 2 and monsoon withdrawal will also be delayed this year as rainfall will continue till October 15,” Met officials said.

Fairly widespread-to-widespread rainfall with isolated heavy fall is very likely over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state and Konkan and Goa during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy fall is also very likely over south-west Madhya Pradesh on September 28.

Along with giving smiles on the faces of citizens by touching the average rainfall mark, the heavy rain also brought woes for many people as many major roads of the city were waterlogged.

Rainfall in September

Year Rainfall (in mm)

2021 439.9

2020 284.9

2019 483.3

2018 144.3

2017 154.9

2016 77.7

2015 26.8

2014 210.1

2013 121

2012 283.5

2011 107.5

Relief from dengue cases

§ Residents got relief as only 6 tested dengues-positive on the day.

§ The total number of dengue cases in the city has reached 367.

§ The six positive cases include three males and three females.

