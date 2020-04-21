Madhya Pradesh: Citing Covid, State Bar Council recommends fund for lawyers aid

Indore: Citing coronavirus outbreak, State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh has recommended to the trustee committee to form funds for providing financial assistance to needy advocates.

In a press release, council secretary Prashant Dubey stated that coronavirus affected lives of all human beings and lawyers are no exceptions.

He stated that council chairman Pushpendra Kaurav held a special general body meeting over telephone on Monday over the issue.

It was decided in the meeting that advocates in need should be provided financial assistance.

Therefore, the council under Article 15 of MP Lawyers Welfare Act 1982 recommended for formation of MP Lawyers Assistance (Natural Calamities and Unexpected Situations) Scheme 2020 for helping advocates in need.

The decision comes days after an advocate from Indore, Nimesh Pathak demanded Rs 20,000 per month assistance to financially weak and young practising advocates.

As his demand was not met, he recently moved a petition in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court over the issue.

Nimesh stated that the petition has been forwarded to Jabalpur bench as it was related to coronavirus issue. “All petitions related to Covid are being transferred to Jabalpur bench,” he said.

Nimesh welcomed the State Bar Council decision but stated that his petition will stand till funds is not setup and provision for adequate financial assistance is made for needy advocates.

HC issues notices to govt, SBC: Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to State Bar Council and State government following a petition seeking financial assistance to needy lawyers in the time of situation arisen due to coronavirus.

The petition was filed by Democratic Lawyers Forum demanded financial assistance.

Advocate general PK Kaurav who appeared in the country from side of the government and State Bar Council informed the Court that a meeting of the Council had been held for extending the financial assistance to the needy lawyers in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the matter is under consideration before the State Government. He sought a week's time to apprise the court regarding the outcome of the said consideration and any decision taken by the state government in that behalf.

The court fixed next date for hearing on April 28. The court also clubbed identical petition filed by Indore based advocate Nimesh Pathak with that of Democratic Lawyers Forum’s petition.