Madhya Pradesh: CISF celebrates 54th raising day with pomp in Narmadanagar

RK Khandekar and Birju Barve of CISF presented a beautiful presentation of dance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

Narmadanagar (Madhya Pradesh): An essential component of police and security services is the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This day is a significant reminder of the accomplishments this group has achieved across the nation said K Singh, chief of the Indira Sagar project on the 54th raising day of CISF.

It is responsible for protecting Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar project facilities and playing a commendable role said assistant commandant, Indira Sagar project CISF during the welcome speech and remembered the martyrs. CISF celebrated the day with a parade and cultural events.

RK Khandekar and Birju Barve of CISF presented a beautiful presentation of dance. Also, awareness was created among the citizens to cooperate with the CISF officials. Towards the end, Malti Singh, wife of K Singh felicitated female participants with mementoes. 

