Madhya Pradesh: CISCE announces results, Indore students feel happy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Most students of Indore city expressed happiness at the results announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday.

Some of them even said they got more marks than they expected.

CISCE, however, did not declare any merit list given the circumstances.

Yasmin Dawawala, a student of class 12, said she was delighted, as it matches his track record. She obtained 79%.

Her average score combined with project and other work provides a score close to what she would have got in any situation, she added.

Similarly, Abhishek Kant, a student of class 10, said that he was happy, because he obtained the marks as he had expected.

He said that it was a tense situation because of the corona pandemic.

For declaring results of this year CISCE Board did not hold any press conference. The results were available on its website.

Some students were unable to check their results on the websites because of a heavy traffic. Students could check scores at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

To get ICSE results on your mobile phones, students can send their seven-digit unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE (Unique ID)'.

Similarly, for ISC results, the candidate has to type his/her in the following way: 'ISC 123456 (Unique ID).

ISCE Class 10 Assessment Criteria

For class 10 students of ISCE, the results were prepared on the grounds of average marks a student scored in the various tests and examinations conducted by their respective schools in Class 9 and Class 10 in the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The marks were calculated in percentage form. ISCE also considered the internal marks on project and practical work.

ISC Class 12 Assessment Criteria

The average marks, scored in various subjects/papers conducted by the school in class 11 and class 12 in the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21, were calculated in percentage form.

The average of the best of four marks in Class 10 obtained by students was also added to the total marks. Students who have passed Class 10 from another school had to submit their average mark sheet to the school from where they took the class 10 examinations.

The marks scored by the students in the project work and 2021 practical examinations were added to the theory marks.

Improvement option

In case students are not satisfied with the awarded marks, they should take an examination to improve their scores. CISE has said that these improvement exams will be conducted before September 1, and students will be informed about it.