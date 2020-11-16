Madhya Pradesh: CII, state govt organises event on alternate funding for start-ups and MSME

With a focus on funding of Start-ups and MSME projects through private equity and venture capital, a virtual workshop is being organised

on alternate Finances for MSMEs and Start-Ups on Tuesday.



The event is being organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

and Government of Madhya Pradesh.



The initiative is in line with the national objective of self-reliant India as well as serve as a networking platform for all stakeholders’ viz. MSME entrepreneurs, Start-Ups, equity players, venture capitalists, fund managers and government agencies and will also ensure match-making between MSMEs and PE/VCs and opportunity for Start-ups to present their business ideas to a panel of business leaders and investors. The distinguished speakers are Omprakash Sakhlecha, Minister– GoMP, Department of MSME, Vivek Kumar Porwal, Secretary and Commissioner, Industries MSME Department, GoMP. Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC and Former MD & CEO of Aptech Ltd. Pratima Kirloskar, President-Innovations (Society), Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman-5F World Lighthouse Communications Foundation and Ajay Batra, Executive Vice President, Venture Fastrack.



It may be noted that over the last decade, Madhya Pradesh has

witnessed a radical transformation in terms of economic and social

development. Multiple schemes have been launched to support Start-ups

and MSME entrepreneurs in establishing successful ventures across

manufacturing and service sectors. There is, however, need to

diversify the financial instruments available to the Start-ups and

MSMEs of the State.

