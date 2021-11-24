Madhya Pradesh: Chronic shortage of doctors plagues 100-bed Hospital

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Shortage of doctors and physicians is plaguing in the newly upgraded Government Hospital in Sanawad in the Khargone district for months.

The patients are forced to seek costly treatment at private Hospitals or travel to neighbouring districts for cure.

The government has increased the number of beds to 100 in the Hospital but has failed to hike the budget or increase the doctors and physicians in the newly built Government Hospital.

A local said that the 100-bed Hospital has only 5 doctors to look after a population of 50,000 and 250 neighbouring villages.

Hospital authorities claim that some doctors have been appointed but the officials in Bhopal have failed to share their details due to technical error.

The locals are a disappointed lot as they claim the government has upgraded the buildings, but has neglected the recruitment of doctors and technicians in these hospitals.

MLA Sachin Birla has assured that he will raise the issue with the minister and officials concerned.

