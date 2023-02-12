Madhya Pradesh: Christian community members participate in prayer service at Panchkui

FP Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, the members of Christian community in Meghnagar celebrated the annual festival Mother Mary of Mercy at Panchkui. The festival was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm following the Nine Day Novena. Devotees from all across the country visited Panchkui to participate in the prayer service. The service began at 7 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. The prayer service was led by Bishop Dev Prasad Ganawa of Udaipur Province, Peter Kharadi, administrator of Jhabua Province, administrator Sweater, Cosmos Asma, Shekhawat Father Marshall Baria, Father Kennedy, and Thomas Pye.

The event was organised with the help of all parishioners and members of the parish's youth church. More than 30,000 people participated in the prayer service. The programme was conducted under the supervision of Parish Priest Father George Maida and Assistant Parish Priest Dinu Damor. Father Michael Makwana, Father Raphael Vasunia, Father Jamu Singh Katara, Father Peter Katara, Prabhu Dasi Sister, and workers led the devotees. The administration had deployed additional police personnel to ensure peace during the festival.

