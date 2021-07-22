Madhya Pradesh: Chowpatty Square in Jaora gets traffic signals

The Jaora-Nayagaon four lane was constructed in 2008-09. It started on May 10, 2010 and traffic was left on it with toll collection. This road is passing through Chowpatty area in the city. There is a lot of traffic load at the intersection here and has witnessed many accidents in the past. Hundreds have been injured and dozens have died in 11 years. At first, the demand for bypass arose to prevent accidents here, which is now incomplete. Then people took to the road and demonstrated and MPRDC had put up traffic signals at the intersection, but the irony was that those signals did not turn on.