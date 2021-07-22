Madhya Pradesh: Chowpatty Square in Jaora gets traffic signals

Jaora: New traffic signals were installed at Chowpatty Sqaure on fourlane on Wednesday. The signal will be operational in two-three days post installation. A timing schedule of 15 seconds will be fixed for passing vehicles on the four lanes and 12 seconds for crossing vehicles on the link road.
After the signal installation, testing will be done by fixing a schedule of 15 seconds on the main road and 12 seconds on the link road. If it is successful and there is no jam, then it will be implemented and decision will be taken accordingly.Kailash Baghel, traffic in-charge Jaora
The Jaora-Nayagaon four lane was constructed in 2008-09. It started on May 10, 2010 and traffic was left on it with toll collection. This road is passing through Chowpatty area in the city. There is a lot of traffic load at the intersection here and has witnessed many accidents in the past. Hundreds have been injured and dozens have died in 11 years. At first, the demand for bypass arose to prevent accidents here, which is now incomplete. Then people took to the road and demonstrated and MPRDC had put up traffic signals at the intersection, but the irony was that those signals did not turn on.
