Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan family donates an Ambulance, 10 steam machines for Jobat Covid Centre

Jobat: Former municipal council president and BJP member Deepak Chouhan donated an ambulance for Community Health Centre, Jobat. Chouhan accompanied by Member of Parliament Guman Singh Damor handed over the keys to Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Baghel.

Beside, 10 steam machines are also offered for corona infected patients in Jobat Covid Centre.

Chouhan informed that there were only two ambulances in the health centre and observing the increasing corona cases in town, he with the directions of Baba Balipur Dham Guru offered this ambulance in loving memory of his father Pratap Singh Chouhan.

This ambulance service will be provided free of cost, he added. MP Damor informed that BJP members are trying their best to avail resources amid the pandemic and this offering just one such example of that. BJP members Vakil Singh Thakrala, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Kishore Shah and many others were present on this occasion.