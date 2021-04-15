Madhya Pradesh: Chopper drops ‘precious’ Remdesivir vials to Ratlam

RATLAM: A helicopter brought as many as 336 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of Covid -19 patients on Thursday.

District collector Gopalchandra Dad and Government Medical College Dean Dr.Shashi Gandhi received 7 boxes containing Remdesivir injections at the Banjali air strip where a special helicopter sent of state government landed at 1.15 pm. SP Gaurav Tiwari, ADM Jamuna Bhide were also present.

The non-availability of the Remdesivir injections had become serious problem in the treatment of the Covid-19 patients here.