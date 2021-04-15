Madhya Pradesh: Chopper drops ‘precious’ Remdesivir vials to Ratlam

RATLAM: A helicopter brought as many as 336 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of Covid -19 patients on Thursday.
District collector Gopalchandra Dad and Government Medical College Dean Dr.Shashi Gandhi received 7 boxes containing Remdesivir injections at the Banjali air strip where a special helicopter sent of state government landed at 1.15 pm. SP Gaurav Tiwari, ADM Jamuna Bhide were also present.
The non-availability of the Remdesivir injections had become serious problem in the treatment of the Covid-19 patients here.
1.2 lakh doses administered
A total of 1,20,261 Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the district so far including 11,945 second dose said an official. During four-day Vaccination Utsav from April 11 to April 14, a total of 35,864 people were administered first and second dose as per their eligibility. Per day vaccination under the Vaccination Utsav is as follows: April 11 -11,822 doses, April 12- 11,871 doses, April 13- 6,182 doses and April 14- 5,989 doses. Highest number of 168 vaccination centers were opened on April 12 while lowest number was 89 vaccination centers on April 13.