Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Chopper drops ‘precious’ Remdesivir vials to Ratlam

By FP News Service

Ratlam administration team receiving Remdesivir injections at the Banjali air strip in Ratlam on Thursday
Ratlam administration team receiving Remdesivir injections at the Banjali air strip in Ratlam on Thursday
FPNS

RATLAM: A helicopter brought as many as 336 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of Covid -19 patients on Thursday.

District collector Gopalchandra Dad and Government Medical College Dean Dr.Shashi Gandhi received 7 boxes containing Remdesivir injections at the Banjali air strip where a special helicopter sent of state government landed at 1.15 pm. SP Gaurav Tiwari, ADM Jamuna Bhide were also present.

The non-availability of the Remdesivir injections had become serious problem in the treatment of the Covid-19 patients here.

1.2 lakh doses administered

A total of 1,20,261 Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the district so far including 11,945 second dose said an official. During four-day Vaccination Utsav from April 11 to April 14, a total of 35,864 people were administered first and second dose as per their eligibility. Per day vaccination under the Vaccination Utsav is as follows: April 11 -11,822 doses, April 12- 11,871 doses, April 13- 6,182 doses and April 14- 5,989 doses. Highest number of 168 vaccination centers were opened on April 12 while lowest number was 89 vaccination centers on April 13.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in