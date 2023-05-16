Madhya Pradesh: Child abductor and murder accused held in Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): In a sensational incident under industrial area police station Sector-1, a neighbour abducted a 6-year-old child and strangled him to death. City superintendent of police (SP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that on Sunday morning a missing report of the child was lodged by Hiran Singh Pardi at Sector 1 Police Station, Pithampur. After which the police began an investigation by registering a case under sections of kidnapping, after which the dead body of a child was recovered inside the sack on the trenching ground located in the area.

The murder accused was arrested by the police. A dispute between the complainant and the accused are said to be behind the murder. The SP said that as soon as information was received, the police team and informers along with CCTV cameras searched for the criminal and the child. Based on information, the police team removed the dead body from the trenching ground. A motorcycle (MP 09 QS 0984B) used in the crime was seized.