 Madhya Pradesh: Child abductor and murder accused held in Pithampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Child abductor and murder accused held in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Child abductor and murder accused held in Pithampur

The murder accused was arrested by the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 02:12 AM IST
article-image

Pithampur (Mhow): In a sensational incident under industrial area police station Sector-1, a neighbour abducted a 6-year-old child and strangled him to death. City superintendent of police (SP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that on Sunday morning a missing report of the child was lodged by Hiran Singh Pardi at Sector 1 Police Station, Pithampur. After which the police began an investigation by registering a case under sections of kidnapping, after which the dead body of a child was recovered inside the sack on the trenching ground located in the area.

The murder accused was arrested by the police. A dispute between the complainant and the accused are said to be behind the murder. The SP said that as soon as information was received, the police team and informers along with CCTV cameras searched for the criminal and the child. Based on information, the police team removed the dead body from the trenching ground. A motorcycle (MP 09 QS 0984B) used in the crime was seized.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Convocation ceremony of JE(NE) -156 & 157 course held at MCTE in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Child abductor and murder accused held in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Child abductor and murder accused held in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on de-addiction held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on de-addiction held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department abandons search for big cat in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department abandons search for big cat in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Central Malwa Academy achieve 100% pass percentage in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Central Malwa Academy achieve 100% pass percentage in Dewas

Bhopal: Man held for snatching mobile phone, purses

Bhopal: Man held for snatching mobile phone, purses