Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveils statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ratlam: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, during the stay in Ratlam.

On this occasion, chief minister Chouhan also announced a scheme for supply of drinking water through taps in every household under the tap-water scheme in Palsoda village on the demand of the gram panchayat.

Public representatives including MP Guman Singh Damor, MLAs including Chaitanya Kashyap, Rajendra Pandey, Dilip Makwana and district panchayat president Parmesh Mayda were present on the occasion.

Chief minister Chouhan said that residents of Palsoda have always showered their love and blessings. We will not break their trust and will continue to work for their welfare. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also welcomed and honored Swami Shri Ganga Giri Ji Maharaj.

CM Chouhan along with the public representatives garlanded the statue of late Vajpayee and offered floral tributes.