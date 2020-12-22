Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inquires about Mangla Didi’s progress story in Moyda village

Barwani: Moyda, a small village of Pansemal block in Barwani district, has been in news as its resident Mangla Didi benefited from government’s street vendor scheme that helped her to overcome financial crisis post lockdown.

She ran a small tea kiosk before lockdown to support her husband and a family of five. During the lockdown, the kiosk had to be shut and the couple was forced to spend their savings to survive. After the lockdown, she availed the street vendor scheme and restarted. She converted kiosk into a small tea and snacks shop. At present, she earns Rs 700 daily, which is enough to run her house smoothly.