Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inquires about Mangla Didi’s progress story in Moyda village

Barwani: Moyda, a small village of Pansemal block in Barwani district, has been in news as its resident Mangla Didi benefited from government’s street vendor scheme that helped her to overcome financial crisis post lockdown.
She ran a small tea kiosk before lockdown to support her husband and a family of five. During the lockdown, the kiosk had to be shut and the couple was forced to spend their savings to survive. After the lockdown, she availed the street vendor scheme and restarted. She converted kiosk into a small tea and snacks shop. At present, she earns Rs 700 daily, which is enough to run her house smoothly.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 10,000 each, free of interest in the accounts of 20,000 street vendors under street vendor scheme, in a programme organised in Bhopal on Monday. During the programme, he spoke to Mangla through video conference and took information how she re-established the business.
On seeing samosas and kachoris at her outlet, chief minister asked her what she will offer on his visit to Moyda, to which Mangla said, “I will offer both kachori and samosa to you, brother.” Chouhan assured that state government will take care of education of both her daughters under government welfare scheme for free.
