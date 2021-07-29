Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses concern over rising cases of COVID19, appeals people to remain cautious

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indore. He has also appealed the people to remain cautious and follow guidelines.

Indore reported 7 cases while Panna and Chhattarpur reported 4 each and Bhopal reported three covid positive cases.

“I appeal to people to adhere COVID protocol. I have instructed administration to have close monitoring on situation. We have maintained the sampling and testing in the state. People should follow the guideline otherwise, situation will change within no time, ” Chief minister tweeted.

In his another tweeted the Chief Minister mentioned, “Seven positive cases of COVID-19 were found in Indore today. I have directed the administration to remain alert and appeal to the citizens to remain cautious as the situation would change in no time if we remain negligent. Be alert and follow the guidelines.”

As many as seven people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and the rate of positivity was 0.08 percent. Health department had also shown seven patients discharged on Wednesday. The number of cases has increased above five after seven days as previously seven cases were found positive on July 21.

District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “The seven patients who were tested positive on Wednesday are asymptomatic. Those having facilities at home were kept in home isolation and those who had no facility were admitted to Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre.”

He also expressed concern over violation of COVID norms in the city and said, “Many people have even stopped wearing masks and following COVID protocols. People should follow COVID guidelines as we can prevent the third wave of COVID-19 through the same.”

Total number of positive patients in Indore is 152980 and as many as 1391 deaths have been reported so far.

Total number of active cases in Indore is 34 as 151555 patients have been discharged healthily from health facilities or relieved from home isolation. The overall positivity rate of the city is 7.56 percent while death rate is 0.91 percent and recovery rate is increased to 99.07 percent.

However, on an average, 70,000 samples are collected for COVID testing in MP and corona positive rate is 0.01 per cent and government is carrying on preparations for possible third wave of corona in the state in September. Vaccination is part of preparations. Besides, oxygen plants instalation and oxygen supported beds increase also being carried on.