Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan doling out lollipops, says Janpad chief in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Janpad Panchayat president on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of misleading poor and under-privileged people with fake schemes and announcements terming them as lollipops.

Launching a scathing attack on the CM, janpad panchayat president Kunwar Prithviraj said that Chouhan had made 5,000 announcements so far. He further said that Chouhan was in the habit of lollipops and new announcements were being made every day.

He added that barring a few, other schemes have proved to be a “lollipop” and “complete hoax”. He said that CM Residential Land Rights Scheme (Mukhyamantri Awasiya BhuAdhikar Yojana) promises lease of land to those who have built house on government land till 2014. However, a joint team of revenue and police bulldozed a house of distressed and divyang family who had lived there for over 40 years in Chirola village. The family was also granted benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He claimed that officials made a mockery of the welfare scheme by blindly following patwari report. The poor and the marginalised were left to fend for themselves.