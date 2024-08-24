Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Directs IMC To Implement Proper Drainage Solution

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after rains unleashed mayhem throwing life completely out of gear in the city, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Monday directed Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development

Authority to implement proper and permanent drainage solution so that the mayhem took place due to downpour isn’t repeated in the future.

On landing on the city airport in the evening, the CM immediately turned his attention towards the aftermath of the heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday. Collector Asheesh Singh informed the CM that the sudden downpour had caused significant drainage problems leading to traffic jams at all major intersections, especially Vijay Nagar.

He stated that the IMC officials had swung into action and made arrangement for clearing rainwater and restoring the traffic flow. Expressing his concern, the CM said that the permanent solutions were to deal with rain fury so that the chaos does not repeat in future.