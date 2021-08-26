Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister appeals eligible citizens to get jabbed by December 31

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday appealed to all eligible citizens to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September 30 and second dose by December 31.

Chouhan on his one visit to Ratlam on Thursday to visit vaccinations centres under Mega-vaccination campaign of state Government against COVID-19.

Chouhan was welcomed by Member of Parliament (MP) Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and Dr Dilip Makwana at Airstrip.

He visited Alkapuri Community Hall vaccination centre and Lions Hall Vaccination centre. He also took stocks of other vaccination centres of the city. At Alkapuri vaccination, Chouhan spotted an elderly physically challenged woman Gendibai waiting for her turn to get jabbed. He immediately called the vaccinator and asked him to vaccinate physically challenged and elderly people first.

Chouhan also interacted with people waiting for their turn to get vaccinated and asked them to encourage others too for vaccination.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family killed as wild elephants go on rampage in Anuppur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 06:35 PM IST