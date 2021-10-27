Madhya Pradesh: Chhath Mahaparv organising committee seeks permission for Chhath pooja

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhath Mahaparv organising committee of the city approached district administration seeking permission to celebrate ‘Chhath’ festival on November 10 and 11.

A delegation of representatives under the leadership of state president of Poorvottar Saanskrtik Sansthaan, Madhya Pradesh Thakur Jagdish Singh, general secretary KK Jha, secretary Ajay Jha and other office bearers met with deputy collector Pawan Jain.

They submitted a memorandum in the name of collector Manish Singh requesting for official approval for the public event of Chhath Mahaparv to be held on 10th and 11th November this year.

Giving information, Singh said, “Thousands of families of Poorvottar Saanskrtik Sansthaan, who have been residing in the city due to Corona epidemic for the last two years, kept the request of the institute and the health of the people visible.”

He added that Chhath Puja was organised by making artificial water pools in their own homes.

