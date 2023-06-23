Madhya Pradesh: Chaturvedi Stadium In A Shambles, Rent To Be Sought From Defaulters Soon

FP Photo

Chatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Pandit Babulaal Chaturvedi stadium linked to the Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand university, located in Chhatarpur is in shambles, even after the construction of a commercial hall there, accompanied by as many as 96 shops. Reason behind the same lies in the fact that a sports complex had been laid there, in which 16 shops had been lodged.

The shop operators were supposed to pay a premium of Rs 2.27 crores, out of which they still have outstanding dues worth Rs 1.28 crores pending. Apart from this, 96 other shops are also located there, which have not been paying the rent since a long time. After media coverage regarding the same, the university management has swung into action and have assured of action in the case.

Registrar of the university, SD Chaturvedi told the media that rent will be sought from all the defaulters soon. A committee has been formed to ensure the same, he added. He went on to say that all the defaulters will be issued a notice soon, and will have to pay the rent and the premium latest by Sunday.