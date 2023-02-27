Madhya Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s martyrdom day observed

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the Martyrdom Day of Chandrashekhar Azad, state minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department and district in-charge Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon paid homage at Azad Smriti Temple on Monday with great reverence.

Madho Singh Davar, Forest Development Corporation (president), Satyendra Bhushan Singh (vice president), Anita Chauhan district panchayat president, Raghavendra Singh collector, Manoj Kumar Singh SP, Abhishek Chaudhary (CEO district panchayat), Nirmala Davar civic body chief attended the programme.

Addressing the event at town hall, Dattigaon said that we can never forget Azad’s valour and ultimate sacrifice for our nation. His passion for freedom inspired youths forever. During the event, patriotic performances were presented by Anandilal Bhavel and his team (under the Department of Culture and Swaraj Sansthan). Most of the participants belonged to the rural areas.

Notably, Chandrashekhar Azad (merely 24-year-old) was killed during a face-off with the British police at Alfred Park in Allahabad on February 27, 1931, making a great difference in India’s struggle for freedom.

