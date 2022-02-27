Madhya Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad remembered on 91st death anniversary

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Many prominent personalities including Member of Parliament Guman Singh Damor, State Cabinet Minister and Alirajpur district in-charge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Jobat MLA Sulochana Rawat, District Collector Raghvendra Singh and SP Manoj Kumar Singh paid floral tributes to Indiaís brave freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on his 91st death anniversary.

All the dignitaries reached Azad Smriti Mandir at Azad Kutia in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and paid homage to Azad.

Azad was born to Pandit Sitaram Tiwari and Jagran Devi in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (formerly known as Bhabara village) in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on July 23, 1906.

A procession was organised from the bus stand up to Azad Smriti Mandir in his remembrance.

Addressing the programme, Dattigaon informed about the life journey of Azad and assured construction of a sports ground for Archery training and Bharat Ratna to Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad. He assured construction of the sports ground will be started after discussing it with the sports minister.

