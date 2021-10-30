Madhya Pradesh: CET counselling over, now department level counselling for admissions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the second and last round of CET counselling getting over on Friday, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya announced plans to fill seats remained vacant in self-finance courses through department level counselling (DLC).

The DLC will be conducted for nearly 100 seats which remained vacant after second round of CET counselling.

In a press release issued here on Friday, DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta said that the final counseling for CET took place on October 29. “Nearly 100 seats are still vacant which will be filled through DLC. Detailed information about conduct of DLC will be made available on DAVV official website post-November 2,” he added.

Departments will have to give priority in admission to those students who had taken CET-2021. If seats still remain vacant after giving admission to CET candidates then departments can fill seats through now CET candidates also.

CET was conducted for admission in 41 self-finance courses offered by DAVV on August 30 and September 4.

In two rounds of CET counseling, nearly 2400 out of 2015 seats got filled.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:00 AM IST