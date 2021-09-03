Madhya Pradesh: CET 2.O, National Testing Agency to issue admit cards today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to issue admit cards on Friday to students who opted for the second phase of common entrance test (CET), a gateway to nearly 41 courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The second phase exam is scheduled on Saturday.

“NTA has finalised the exam centres. Students are going to get admit cards of CET second phase on Friday,” said CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Many students of Indore who had been allocated centres to other cities were given an option of the second phase of CET in their own city on September 4.

The NTA had released a list of as many as 1793 candidates stating that they have applied for second phase of exam which is going to be held in Indore.

However, some students turned up at DAVV claiming that they had also applied for second phase of CET but their names did not feature in the list.

The university had forwarded their complaints to NTA. The number of students appearing for the exam may change if the complaints were addressed duly, sources said.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:50 AM IST