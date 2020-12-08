Madhya Pradesh: Centre's agricultural laws aimed at benefiting the rich, says Digvijaya Singh

The new agriculture laws were introduced by the Centre with an objective to provide benefits to "big persons", senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday while leading a protest in support of the ongoing Bharat Bandh.

Singh led the the demonstration of Congress workers at Sanyogitaganj Anaj Mandi where slogans were raised against the Narendra Modi government.

The protesters demanded rollback of three agri laws.

"After introducing demonetisation and GST, the Modi government, in order to benefit big persons, has brought these black laws in the agriculture sector. Besides farmers, labourers working in mandis (agri markets) have hit the roads in protest," Singh said.