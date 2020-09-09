Madhya Pradesh: Central team on a visit from September 10 to assess flood damage

A Central team will begin its three-day tour of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to take stock of damage caused by heavy rains and floods in various districts recently, a state government official said on Wednesday.

The team, to be led by a Joint Secretary, Union government, will comprise officers of the ministries of Agriculture, Finance, Water Resources, Road Transport and Highways, and Rural Development, he said.

The officers will visit Sehore, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Harda and Dewas districts to assess the damage caused by floods.

Crops and houses were damaged in floods and heavy rains in the last week of August.