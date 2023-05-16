 Madhya Pradesh: Central Malwa Academy achieve 100% pass percentage in Dewas
article-image
Representational image | Imagesbazaar

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Central Malwa Academy brought laurels to the school with excellent results in the examination.

In the Indian School Certificate (ISC)- class XII results, Chhabi Sharma secured 93pc, Rohit Makwana with 86pc, Nitesh Dangi with 84pc, Sarita Jat with 83pc, Hardik Singh with 75pc, made it to the merit list.

Similarly, in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)- class X results, Shashwat Mishra secured the first rank scoring 83pc followed by Rajpal Gurjar with 82pc, Lalit Dhakad with 81pc, Anik Jain and Rohit Dhakad with 80pc.

The school management and teachers lauded the performance of students and appreciated the dedication and commitment of teachers who played a pivotal role in achieving the remarkable feat. Central Malwa Academy is a co-ed school affiliated to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

article-image

