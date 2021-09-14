e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:08 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Central Industrial Security Force’s bicycle rally under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav welcomed in Jobat

FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bicycle rally reached Jobat on Monday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated across the country.

In Jobat Anshul School, the cyclists were welcomed with garland and served breakfast. Deepak Chouhan said that this rally, the longest, started from historic Yerwada Jail in Pune and would end at Rajghat, Delhi.

The cyclists would travel 1,703km, covering important historical places and birthplaces of heroes of freedom struggle over a period of 27 days. The rally was flagged off from Yerwada Jail, Pune at 8 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Yerwada Jail is the place where historic Puna Pact was signed when Mahatma Gandhi observed fast against Communal Award. Gandhi was kept in this jail three times.

The rally would conclude on the 27th day, birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on October 2, at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. The rally is being organised to connect the youth of the country with brave stories of freedom fighters and sacrifices made by the unsung heroes of freedom movement.

