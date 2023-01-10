e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Central India Academy excels in National skipping Championship in Dewas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Central India Academy in Dewas won 12 gold, 12 silver and eight bronze medals in the National Rope Skipping Championship 2022-23 organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

School director Akash Arora said that the competition was organised at Pathania Public School in Rohtak, Haryana. Students from about 80 CBSE schools from 12 states participated in the competition. In this series, 650 children played on behalf of Central India Academy.

In the girls’ category, Kanak Yashona, Ayonija Rathore, Anushka Pandya and Neha Verma won gold medals. In boys’ category Chetan Verma, Vinit Amlavadiya, Tanay Goyal and Shivashish Soni won silver medals. School director Charanjit Singh Arora and principal Rita Singh congratulated all the players and their coach Vinay Nair on the achievement.

