Madhya Pradesh: CBSE compartment exams from September 22, admit cards released at www.cbse.nic.in

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct class X and XII Compartment Exam 2020 from September 22 at various test centres across the country including Indore.

Admit cards for the exam have also been released on the official website of the board.

For class X students, the exams will be conducted from September 22-28, and for class XII students, the exams will be held from September 22-30.

Though the category of students who will take the compartment exams are varied and includes candidates of classes X and XII who have appeared for the examinations in February/March 2020 as regular candidates and whose result has been declared as ‘Compartment’, there also others who had applied for Improvement of Performance in the subject for which examination was not conducted owing to COVID-19.

As part of the safety protocols, CBSE will be conducting the exams across 1250 centres (approx) as compared to 500 centres last year.

In most of the centres, the number of candidates will be in single digits (upto nine) or at the most double digits (not more than 99).

In class X, students can appear for maximum two subjects, class XII students are permitted to appear in only one. This will ensure less number of candidates at the exam centres and better enforcement of social distancing norms.

CBSE has also made the provision for students with a compartment in Standard Math to appear for Basic Math. Both the exams have been scheduled on September 25. This will take the pressure off candidates who fear scoring less in Math.