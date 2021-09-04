Madhya Pradesh: CBSE board sample papers available on official website

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students attempting Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can now download sample papers from the official website of the board.

The board released sample papers 2021-22 for Term 1 examination along with a marking scheme on cbseacademic.nic.in. Sample papers for both the board examination are available.

As per the sample paper, Term 1 exam will be completely based on multiple choice questions (MCQs). Further, each theory paper for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be of 40 marks. The final first term examination will be conducted in November-December this year.

Students attempting the board examination can check and download the Term 1 exam sample papers. Sample papers are considered essential for the preparation of examination.

The board has decided that the 2021-22 board exams for CBSE Classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in two parts or terms.

The term 1 exam will be completely MCQ-based, while the Term 2 exam will either have detailed questions or MCQ questions, depending on the coronavirus situation in 2022.

This year, because there will be two separate terms, the sample paper will help students get familiar with the new format of the question papers and pattern.

Following are the direct links to access the sample papers for students:

Class 12: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html

Class 10: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:45 AM IST