Madhya Pradesh: CBN Teams Seize 4 KG Opium, Four Held

Representative Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch intercepted a car and a bike in different districts and recovered four kilograms of opium. Four people were also arrested under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

According to information, CBN officials were tipped-off about a car carrying the contraband on Jaora-Mandsaur Highway and was about to pass from Sardar Punjabi Dhaba in Bhutattakhedi of Ratlam on Thursday.

Swinging into action, strict surveillance was maintained on the route and after successful identification of the vehicle the team intercepted the car at the same location. In sustained questioning, the occupants revealed that they were carrying the illicit substance.

During the search, the team seized 2.9 kilograms of opium. After the completion of legal formalities, the car and the opium were seized and two people were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, of 1985.

Another CBN team was tipped off about a motorcycle transporting opium on the Pratapgarh-Mandsaur road in Mandsaur district. A team of Mandsaur CBN was formed which intercepted the motorcycle and caught the two bikers near Balaji temple in Malyakhedi village on Pratapgarh to Mandsaur road. A total of 1.1 kilograms of opium was confiscated from the bikers. Further investigation is underway.