Madhya Pradesh: CBN team seizes huge cache of psychotropic substances, three including policeman arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch, acting on specific intel, searched suspected premises at Chaktiya village in Dungla tehsil of Chittorgarh district and seized 30.470 kilograms of opium, 795.40 kilograms of poppy straw, and four kilograms of suspected psychotropic tablets, as well as Rs 20.68 lakhs and ten vehicles, according to CBN officials on Friday.

So far, three people have been arrested in this case, including one police officer.

According to information, the CBN received intelligence that a syndicate of Chaktiya village residents was involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and had illicit drugs hidden on their premises.

Following this, teams of CBN Neemuch officers were formed and arrived in the village in the early hours of Wednesday to raid the suspected houses.

Polythene packets, grinding machine, etc recovered

A thorough search yielded the recovery of transparent polythene packets and a steel container of opium weighing 30.470 kilograms, 45 bags of poppy straw weighing 795.40 kilograms, and one transparent polythene packet of suspected psychotropic tablets weighing four kilograms, in addition to Rs 20.68 lakh cash, one SUV, one Maruti Swift car, one Maruti Alto car, three tractors, (2 trolleys), and four motorcycles.

A grinding machine (used to grind poppy straw into fine powder to reduce the volume of a poppy straw), plastic polythene packets (used to pack poppy straw), stitching machines (used to stitch and pack poppy straw bags), sealing machine (used to seal small Poppy Straw powder packets), opium packing plastic containers (Dibbi), and a weighing scale were also recovered and seized.

Three people, including one policeman, have been arrested in accordance with the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act of 1985. More research is being conducted.